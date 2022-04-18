Rainicorn Price Down 6.2% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $206,416.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.