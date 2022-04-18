Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,696.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $722,596.50 and approximately $26,696.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.91 or 0.07440306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00273525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00816833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00090378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00654964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00373884 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,174,794 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

