Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $722,596.50 and approximately $26,696.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,378.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.91 or 0.07440306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00273525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00816833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00090378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00654964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00373884 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,174,794 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

