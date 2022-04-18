ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $21,596.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

