ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246,031 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. 542,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

