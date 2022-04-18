ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.20 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

