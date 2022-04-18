Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,012,576 shares.The stock last traded at $61.10 and had previously closed at $60.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.