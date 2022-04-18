Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renovare Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 346,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49. Renovare Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

