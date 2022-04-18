Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in March

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.21) to GBX 550 ($7.17) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

