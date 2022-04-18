REPO (REPO) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

REPO (REPO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, REPO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $212,399.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.