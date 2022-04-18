Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 3,575 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.12. 94,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,270. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

