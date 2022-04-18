Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $799,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.36. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,822. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

