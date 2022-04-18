Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,049. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

