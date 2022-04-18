Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $100.87. 705,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

