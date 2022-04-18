Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,261 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 85,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

