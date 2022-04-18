Revomon (REVO) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (REVO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $7.71 million and $836,778.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.66 or 0.07448297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,319.82 or 0.99863365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.