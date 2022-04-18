Rewardiqa (REW) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $30,638.71 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

