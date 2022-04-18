RichQUACK.com Market Capitalization Hits $58.76 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and $663,965.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

