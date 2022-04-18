Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 305,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,455. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

