RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.