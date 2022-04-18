RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $16.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
