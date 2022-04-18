Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.84 or 0.07444232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.88 or 0.99832675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041615 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.