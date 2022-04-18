Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $71.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 235,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,058. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after buying an additional 207,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

