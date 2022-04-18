Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.56

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 536.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.