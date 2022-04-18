Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.20

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$75.20 and last traded at C$74.92, with a volume of 36872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI.B. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

