Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

LON RR opened at GBX 93.43 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 66.74. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.63.

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,118.19). Also, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($123,855.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

