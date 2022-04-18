Royal Bank of Canada Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $82.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

