Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.64 ($8.44).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.11) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.85) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 329.10 ($4.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 317.15 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.99). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 433.47.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.