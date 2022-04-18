Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 288,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,689. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

