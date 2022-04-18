RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

