RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.77. 5,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 21.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.