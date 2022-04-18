RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits Market Cap of $114.17 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $114.17 million and $594,157.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

