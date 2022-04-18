Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 11.1% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 93,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 200,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The company has a market cap of C$235.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

