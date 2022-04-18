Rubic (RBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and $1.01 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

