Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.83 or 0.07481844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.92 or 1.00059295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

