Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Sabre by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.