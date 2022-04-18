SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003153 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $64,972.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.19 or 1.00019367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041684 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,927,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,451 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

