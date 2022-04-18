SafeBlast (BLAST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $275,157.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $275,157.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,718.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00822874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00206540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00026201 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

