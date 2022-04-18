Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

