SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,846,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.