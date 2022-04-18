SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 214,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,011,906 shares.The stock last traded at $64.14 and had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

