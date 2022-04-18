Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 1.8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 28,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

