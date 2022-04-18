SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $558,107.60 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.