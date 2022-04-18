SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $558,107.60 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.