Seedify.fund Hits Market Cap of $93.27 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $93.27 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00009737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.