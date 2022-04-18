SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.46. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

