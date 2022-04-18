Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
