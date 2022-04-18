Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

