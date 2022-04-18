Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.49

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.49 and last traded at $171.91, with a volume of 1569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.25.
SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,094,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
