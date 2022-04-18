Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 360,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

