ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $686.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $686.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.53. 1,307,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,282. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.71 and a 200-day moving average of $602.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.