Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will post $200.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.17 million and the lowest is $198.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 584,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.16 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $116.32.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

