Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.